Water release to Saraswati canal from today

HYDERABAD

13 July 2021 18:22 IST

Release of water from Sriramsagar Project (SRSP) to Saraswati canal ayacut for the current kharif season will begin on Wednesday.

According to Superintending Engineer (Irrigation) Nirmal, Susheel Deshpande, Minister for Endowments A. Indrakaran Reddy will release the water at the project site by opening the sluice gates of the canal. He told people of habitations along the canal not to enter the canal even for fishing and grazing of cattle.

He suggested that farmers, who had their motor pumpsets in the canal to remove to safety, otherwise they could get washed away in the flow. Water release to Kakatiya and Laxmi canals and Alisagar and Gutpa lift irrigation schemes had already commenced from Sriramsagar.

Water release for kharif crops under projects such as Jurala, Nizamsagar, Nagarjunasagar (AMRP), Kaddam, Musi, Singur, Lower Manair and Yellampally including the lift irrigation schemes based on them commenced this season.