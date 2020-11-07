Water receding from Osman Nagar, but at a snail’s pace

Municipal authorities say it will take a week to clear out all the water; residents get restless

Over three weeks after hundreds of homes in Osman Nagar were inundated due to heavy rainfall, the water level has started to recede. The patience of residents is, however, being tested as the draining process is slow.

Locals say that Osman Nagar has suddenly garnered too much attention as politicians, government officials, journalists and social workers, have been visiting the area in the past three weeks. “But no one tells us when this water will be drained out completely,” says Mohd. Irfan, sitting in an autorickshaw parked a few metres from a row of homes filled with stinking water. One look at the algae growth around sticks and plastic bottles floating on the roads, and it is easy to guess that water has been stagnant for long.

Jalpally Municipal officials estimated that it will take around a week to clear out the water. They are currently using three motors to pump out water into Gurram Cheruvu.

“Although more machines can be used, drained water might enter other localities. So, we are being careful,” said a municipality official. They said water had entered only around 10-15 homes in September. The heavy rain on October 13 inundated the entire locality.

The restlessness among residents is palpable as many of them who shifted to rented accommodations in the aftermath of the flooding are finding it difficult to pay rent. They are demanding that effective measures be taken to ensure that water is cleared out at the earliest and that flood flows from Osman Nagar do not enter their locality again.

Though water will be drained, the residents will not be able to immediately get back to their normal lives; they will have to deal with the problem of clearing silt and garbage which got carried into their homes. Officials from the Irrigation department did not respond to multiple calls and messages.

Health problems

A health crisis arising out of this situation is inevitable. Volunteers of Helping Hand Foundation (HHF) who have held medical camps there said several people in flood-hit localities are suffering from fungal infections, upper respiratory tract infections, diarrhoea and even nausea.

“Most of them suffered from cold and cough. Rashes or itching is another issue that people complained of,” said Zainab Fatima, a volunteer of HHF and final year student of Bachelor of Unani Medicine & Surgery, adding that urinary tract infection is another issue that was recorded.

Syed Mustaq, who was attending a health camp, showed cracks on his soles because of excess and unavoidable exposure to water. For him, the floods came as a second blow this year. Mr Mustaq had lost his job during the pandemic. “I am the breadwinner of my family. After the floodwater entered our home, we were forced to shift to another place to stay on rental basis,” he said.