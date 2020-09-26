Hyderabad

Water pipeline washed away

The location in Bandravalli vagu in Mahabubnagar district where the Mission Bhagiratha pipeline was washed away following release of flood from Koilsagar project.

The Mission Bhagairtha pipeline that supplies water to most of the Narayanpet district and a couple of mandals of Mahabubnagar district was washed away in the Bandravalli vagu near Lalkota village in the heavy flow of water released from Koilsagar project on Saturday.

Superintending Engineer of Mission Bhagirtha P. Venkat Reddy said the pipeline from the Manyamkonda water treatment plant was washed away in the heavy flow of Bandravalli vagu. As a result, drinking water supply to all villages in C.C. Kunta and Devarakadra mandals in Mahabubnagar district and Marikal, Dhanwada, Narayanpet, Damargidda, Utukoor, Narva and Makthal mandals and Narayanpet and Makthal towns of Narayanpet district was stopped.

The official stated that it would take at least two days to restore the pipeline even after the flood in the rivulet was stopped and till then there would be no drinking water supply to the areas from Mission Bhagiratha. He requested people of all villages and towns depending on water supply from the pipeline to make alternative arrangements till the pipeline was restored.

