Water pipeline washed away

The Mission Bhagairtha pipeline that supplies water to most of the Narayanpet district and a couple of mandals of Mahabubnagar district was washed away in the Bandravalli vagu near Lalkota village in the heavy flow of water released from Koilsagar project on Saturday.
Superintending Engineer of Mission Bhagirtha P. Venkat Reddy said the pipeline from the Manyamkonda water treatment plant was washed away in the heavy flow of Bandravalli vagu. As a result, drinking water supply to all villages in C.C. Kunta and Devarakadra mandals in Mahabubnagar district and Marikal, Dhanwada, Narayanpet, Damargidda, Utukoor, Narva and Makthal mandals and Narayanpet and Makthal towns of Narayanpet district was stopped.
The official stated that it would take at least two days to restore the pipeline even after the flood in the rivulet was stopped and till then there would be no drinking water supply to the areas from Mission Bhagiratha. He requested people of all villages and towns depending on water supply from the pipeline to make alternative arrangements till the pipeline was restored.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath