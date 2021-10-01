Water level receding at Bhadrachalam

Godavari flood at Bhadrachalam of Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

BHADRADRI-KOTHAGUDEM

01 October 2021 01:02 IST

Flood warning remains in effect

After crossing the first flood warning level of 43 feet at Bhadrachalam on Thursday morning, the water level in the Godavari at the temple town has started receding gradually in the evening due to slight decrease in inflows from the upper reaches of the river.

However, the first flood warning remained in effect in the riverside areas as the water level hovered at 43.10 feet at the temple town on Thursday night.

Collector D Anudeep reviewed the measures to prevent loss of life and property in the flood prone areas through a video conference from the Collectorate in Kothagudem on Thursday afternoon.

He issued a set of instructions to the mandal and divisional level officials to prevent the movement of vehicles and bullock carts in the areas around the streams and step-up vigil to curb illegal sand transportation.