The water level in Hussain Sagar continues to be above Full Tank Level (FTL) for the consecutive day. While the lake’s FTL is +513.41 metres, the water level was+513.60 metres at 1.40 p.m. of Wednesday (August 21, 2024). On Tuesday, water was released from the lake as it brimmed after heavy rains. People living in the downstream area have been asked to be on the alert. While the inflow was 1100 cusecs, the outflow was 1700 cusecs as the sluice gates were raised by 3.5 ft.

