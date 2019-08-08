Water level in Godavari on the rise

Following continued rainfall in upstream and in Maharashtra, water level in the Godavari has been on the rise at Ramannagudem Puskhar Ghats in Eturunagaram mandal.

The officials issued first warning on Thursday as the flood registered 8.50 metres and if the water level rises to 9.90 metres, the second warning would be issued.

With incessant rain lashing the upper catchment areas, river Godavari is in spate, forcing the authorities to issue first danger warning this morning.

District Collector C. Narayana Reddy, ITDA Project Officer Chakradhar Rao and other officials are closely monitoring the situation and making arrangements to meet any eventuality.

The Agency mandals of the district -- Eturunagarm and Mangapet -- have been witnessing heavy rain for the past one week and several villages were cut off due to overflowing streams and causeways.