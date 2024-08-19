Water leaks at Hyderabad airport amid heavy rainfall

Rainwater leaked through the roof of Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), as captured in a video by a passenger on Monday (August 19, 2024). The airport authorities stated that the water spilled into the terminal at one location.

The footage shows water dripping from the ceiling inside the terminal, with a temporary barricade set up to manage the affected area. Airport staff can also be seen attending to the situation in the video.

In response, airport authorities acknowledged the issue, stating, “There was heavy rainfall from 1.10 p.m to 2.00 p.m at Hyderabad Airport, recording approximately 35.2 mm, with 17 mm falling within just 10 minutes. The water spilled into the terminal at one location. Our team promptly inspected the roof and found no signs of leakage, blockage, water stagnation, or foreign objects. We are engaging with the technical experts to ensure this spillage into the terminal should not happen again.”

