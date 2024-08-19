GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Water leaks at Hyderabad airport amid heavy rainfall

Published - August 19, 2024 03:44 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Siddharth Kumar Singh
A barricade was set up after water leaked through  the roof of Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), Shamshabad in the outskirts of Hyderabad, on Monday (August 19, 2024).

A barricade was set up after water leaked through  the roof of Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), Shamshabad in the outskirts of Hyderabad, on Monday (August 19, 2024).

Rainwater leaked through the roof of Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), as captured in a video by a passenger on Monday (August 19, 2024).

The footage shows water dripping from the ceiling inside the terminal, with a temporary barricade set up to manage the affected area. Airport staff can also be seen attending to the situation in the video.

In response, airport authorities acknowledged the issue, stating, “Some water leakage was observed at the terminal building on account of the heavy rainfall. The technical team on the ground was alerted and the same is being rectified. The team is monitoring the weather conditions and are well equipped to address challenges arising due to the torrential rain. We apologise for any inconveniences caused in this regard.”

