‘Water conflicts in river basins can be resolved’

Sharad Kumar Jain, former director, National Institute of Hydrology, Roorkee has observed that water conflicts in river basins can be resolved if there was a proper implementation of Decision Support Systems as part of existing National Hydrology Project of Government of India.

He was speaking at the T Hanumantha Rao Fourth Endowment Lecture on “Implementation of Decision Support Systems (DSS) for Effective Management of Irrigation Projects: Successful Case Studies in India and World.” It was organised by the Institute of Engineers (India), Telangana State chapter.

Dr. Sharad Jain explained the success stories of real time Decision Support Systems in Bhakra Beas Management Board, Nile River Basin and Danube River Basin. Water Accounting Plus and Riverware are important systems for effective river basin Managements, he said.

G Rameshwar Rao, Chairman, IEI Telangana chapter presided. Mohammed Hussain, Professor, Department of Civil Engineering, Gokaraju Rangaraju Institute of Engineering & Technology presented briefly the life and achievements of late T. Hanumantha Rao.


