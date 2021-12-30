Water board to waive bills accrued in 2021 for domestic consumption

The government is offering a year-end bonanza for the domestic consumers of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB), by waiving the demand for the water consumed during the year bygone.

Through an order on Thursday, Managing Director of the water board has been accorded permission by the government for waiver of demand for all the domestic consumers within GHMC limits, including multi-storeyed buildings and bulk consumers, for the period of 13 months from December, 2020 up to December 2021.

Previously, the demand was waived only for domestic consumption of quantity within 20 kilolitres of water per month, that too upon linking of the Consumer Account Numbers with Aadhaar numbers.

Only up to 50 per cent of the 9.85 lakh consumers of the water board have completed the Aadhaar linking process, while several others encountered major hiccups in carrying it out. The billing will resume from January 1 in non-slum areas, while the scheme will continue to be in operation subject to the guidelines issued by the government from time to time.

Besides, the arrears pending for 13 months period before December, 2020 will not be levied with interest or penalty, and may be billed separately from the future bills, the orders said.

The water cess already paid by the consumers during the period of waiver may be adjusted in the future bills, the orders from the Municipal Administration & Urban Development department said.