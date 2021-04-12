Water Board to take up door-to-door seeding of Aadhaar numbers

Enumeration of consumers for 20,000 litres free water supply per month to be hastened

In order to fastpace the Aadhaar linkage for providing the 20,000 litres free water supply per month to all the eligible citizens, the State government has begun door-to-door enumeration of the consumers and seeding of their Aadhaar numbers with the water connection.

While the option is open for consumers to establish Aadhaar linkage online, through Mee Seva centres, or other means, the aim of door-to-door visits is to expedite the process, officials from the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board informed.

The Board has tied up with the Telangana State Technology Services Limited for carrying out the door-to-door Aadhar linkage. Accordingly, outsourced personnel have started to visit each household to collect the Aadhaar details, Property Tax Identification Number (PTIN) and phone numbers of the residents. Fingerprints of the residents are being collected using biometric devices supplied by the TSTS. “Our representatives are visiting the apartment complexes as well as individual households, to enumerate the number of families and the amount of water they are eligible to draw free of charges. This is to speed up the Aadhaar linkage process,” said an official from the Board.

In case of apartment complexes, PTINs and Aadhaar details of each apartment are collected separately on the same unique Customer Account Number, for computation of 20,000 litres of water per household per month. Accordingly, if a complex has 15 flats, they will be eligible to draw a total of three lakh litres of free water per month, though government is yet to make an official statement about the same.

Wherever the houses are rented out and owners’ Aadhaar details are not available, the same of the tenants are being used to seed with the CAN, officials informed. Though the city has close to 10 lakh households with non-slum domestic water connections, not even two lakh connections have been seeded with Aadhaar so far, due to which the Board has undertaken door-to-door exercise, sources informed.