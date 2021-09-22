Water Board to maintain sewerage in peripheries

HYDERABAD

Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) will take up the sewerage maintenance in the peripheral wards of GHMC starting from October 1, as per directions from the Municipal Administration department.

A crucial meeting with regard to this was held at the Water Board headquarters on Tuesday, presided over by Managing Director M. Dana Kishore and GHMC Commissioner D.S. Lokesh Kumar.

The meeting discussed transfer of staff, vehicles, jetting machines, and other equipment from GHMC to the Water Board, coordination between both the departments, grievance redress, and other issues. Mr. Dana Kishore asked the higher officials of both the civic bodies to hold more meetings to prevent shortage of staff and vehicles.

Coordination between GHMC zonal commissioners and the chief general managers and general managers of the water board is of utmost importance, he said, and suggested that complaint registers be kept at ward offices for speedy resolution of sewerage issues.

One more toll free number apart from the existing (155313) will be started for people to lodge their complaints, he said.

The peripheral divisions numbering at 66 have a total of 3,600 kilometres of sewerage pipeline length, and over 3.26 manholes. An estimated 650 workers will be needed for maintenance of the whole network. GHMC will pay ₹12 crore per month to the water board towards maintenance, apart from transferring 24 jetting machines, and 66 mini jetting machines.