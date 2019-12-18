Water Board to cut supply over non-payment of bills

Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWSSB), which has received over 2,300 applications for regularisation of illegal water connections, is planning to form special teams to cut off supply over non-payment of bills, said managing director M. Dana Kishore on Tuesday.

Addressing senior officers at the Water Board head office, he also wanted formation of special camps at the deputy general managers’ offices to handle the applications for regularisation of connections.

Mr. Kishore said that all the applications received under the voluntary disclosure scheme will get new CAN numbers and the scheme will run till February 21. He advised citizens to make use of the scheme and avoid hefty penal fees as well as criminal cases being filed against those having illegal connections.

In a household survey taken up in six divisions so far, 1,410 illegal connections were unearthed out of the 73,841 surveyed. This has yielded ₹9.3 crore in connection charges and ₹22 lakh more as monthly bills, he said. About 45 site engineers were being taken on out-sourcing basis from the National Academy of Construction (NAC) on the instructions of Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao for taking care of operations and maintenance, revenue, sewerage, he said.

The MD wanted special focus on heritage and places of historical importance to prevent sewage overflows. Any laxity on this count or in removing broken manhole covers on roads will attract severe punishment, he said. Top water board officials attended the meeting.