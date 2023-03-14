Water Board ready to meet summer demand: MD

March 14, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) is making efforts to increase the quantity of drinking water supplied to the city keeping in view the summer needs.

Board managing director M.Dana Kishore, during a review meeting on Tuesday on the summer action plan, asserted this and said they are preparing to supply an additional 42 million gallons of water per day (MGD) to areas within the Outer Ring Road (ORR).

As of now, the water supply per day is touching 565 million gallons, he said. Of the additional quantity, 22 MGD will be supplied within the city, and 20 MGD in areas outside the city, but within ORR.

Already 14 MGD additional supplies are being given, and plans are to enhance it by another 8 MGD by month-end, and 20 more MGD by May.

Mr.Dana Kishore said efforts are being made to complete the ORR Phase-II drinking water networking project by June this year. Based on the need, an additional 30 MGD of water will be supplied to the municipalities, corporations and village panchayats within ORR, he said.

Speaking of other summer arrangements, Mr.Dana Kishore directed officials to inspect the borewells in various locations and take up repairs wherever necessary under the Annual Maintenance System.

Three more filling stations will be established in the city for supply through tankers, in addition to the existing 74, he said, and asked the officials to increase the number of tankers and trips based on the need. Alternative arrangements should be made to face power cuts and repairs to the pump-sets at the filling stations.

Mr.Dana Kishore also directed officials for an action plan towards preventive measures against supply of polluted water. Locations of drinking water wastage should be identified, and preventive measures should be taken. Complaints of water leakages and sewerage overflows should be addressed immediately, and silt from manholes should be cleared every now and then. Damaged/missing manhole covers should be replaced immediately, he said.

He also asked officials to make special arrangements in view of the upcoming Ramzan festival. Wherever needed, mosques should be supplied water through tankers, he said.