Water Board power tariff cut

HYDERABAD

20 July 2020 07:51 IST

Govt. proposed tariff reduction on a par with Metro Rail

In an ad-hoc but major relief to Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB), the Telangana State Electricity Regulatory Commission (TSERC) has reduced the power tariff to the water supplier on a par with that of Hyderabad Metro Rail – ₹3.95 per unit.

In its suo motu order on Saturday and applicable to HMWS&SB from 2018-19, from when the tariff of ₹3.95 per unit is being levied to HMR, the electricity regulatory body fixed the revised tariff till the determination of tariff for retail supply for 2019-20 and 2020-21, both pending. Efforts to get the tariff to HMWS&SB reduced on par with that of HMR was started in August 2018, when the State government issued a GO for the purpose.

The water supply and sewerage board was being charged at an average tariff of ₹6.15 per unit against ₹5 per unit being charged to Bengaluru water supply board by the power utility there, ₹5.1 per unit being charged to water supply schemes around Hyderabad and ₹3.95 per unit charged to HMR. Commission chairman T. Sriranga Rao and members M.D. Manohar Raju and Bandaru Krishnaiah have given their consent to the tariff proposed in the government orders issued in August 2018 and June 2020 for implementation from 2018-19 onwards.

The Commission said the revised tariff for HMWS&SB would continue till a final view is taken by it on determination of tariff for retail supply for 2019–20 and 2020–21 and also in true-up of retail supply tariff for 2018–19. However, the Commission has directed the distribution licensee – TSSPDCL – to pursue with the HMWS&SB and the Government in obtaining necessary subvention to that effect due to implementation of the revised tariff as suggested by the government

It was clarified that the reduction of tariff was an ad interim measure to give effect to the government decision and a final decision would be taken after retail supply true-up, aggregate revenue requirement and filings by the licensee, were received.