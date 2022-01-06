Water Board MD inspects STP works

The Managing Director of Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board M. Dana Kishore on Thursday, inspected the construction sites of sewage treatment plants in Fateh Nagar, Pragathi Nagar, and Durgam Cheruvu.

He instructed the construction agency representatives and officials to carry out works day and night to ensure completion of the STPs by Dasara festival. Workers should be distributed in three shifts, so that works related to all STPs are carried out simultaneously. Enough machinery, labour and other requirements should be kept ready, he said.

Site engineers should be present in all the three shifts, and quality should not be compromised during construction. Enough precaution should be exercised for works during night, and LED lights should be deployed for sufficient lighting.

Mr. Dana Kishore also asked officials to arrange for CC cameras at the construction sites, and ensure that the workers use the safety equipment. The sites should be screened off using blue sheets and signboards should be kept at the location indicating details about various stages of construction work.