Water board launches call centre for one-time scheme

HYDERABAD

19 August 2020 23:47 IST

45 executives to work on two shifts to guide consumers

Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) on Wednesday launched a customer care centre on the premises of its headquarters, for the One Time Settlement scheme (OTS) announced a few days ago.

The call centre will be available for consumers on the toll-free number of the board (155313), in order to clear their doubts about the OTS.

Speaking on the launch, HMWS&SB MD M. Dana Kishore said the OTS, which was on from August 1 up to September 15, would provide the consumers an opportunity to avail themselves of interest waiver if the bill amount was paid in total.

The call centre would have 45 customer care executives working on two shifts, who would let the callers know how much of the bill amount would be waived for each of them. They would also call the consumers who had their bills pending, and explain the scheme.

Already SMSes are being sent to mobile numbers attached to the CAN accounts, about the pending bills.

A WhatsApp chat bot account too has been launched for automatic response with regard to OTS. Consumers may send a message saying ‘HI’ to the contact number +91 9154170968 through WhatsApp, or open the link ‘https://wa.me/

919154170968 ?text=Hi’ to know details of the scheme, pending bill amount, interest waiver applicable, and where the bill may be paid.

Publicity campaign was also taken up on various social media platforms, besides electronic media, FM Radio, posters and pamphlets, to spread awareness about the scheme among public. Water tankers and autos with public address systems too were being used.

Letters would be addressed to all the higher officials of the government departments asking them to pay the pending bills and avail of the interest waiver.

Ten teams were formed with a total of 50 special officers to directly contact problematic consumers with high amount of pending bills and negotiate with them for payment.

A dash board was established, including officials from MD to manager, in order to dynamically get information about the implementation, Mr. Dana Kishore said.