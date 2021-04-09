Water board GM in ACB net

Hyderabad

09 April 2021 20:10 IST

HMWSSB General Manager (Operation and Maintenance), Boduppal, was arrested by the Anti Corruption Bureau officials here on Friday for accepting a bribe of ₹20,000.

Chawan Shyam Sunder Naik demanded and accepted a bribe at his office from the complainant, Angidi Srinivas, a contractor from Ghatkesar, for passing 15 bills pertaining to works executed by him.

The accused officer was produced before the First Additional Special Judge for SPE and ACB cases, Hyderabad.

Convicted

Meanwhile, former senior assistant (Regional Workshop), Irrigation Department, who was arrested by the ACB in a disproportionate assets case was sentenced to three years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of ₹ 10,000 by Principal Judge for SPE and ACB cases Samba Shiva Rao Naidu on Friday.

He was arrested by the ACB in 2011, who seized ₹ 95.71 lakh of disproportionate assets from him. The property was confiscated to the State government.