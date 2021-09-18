Water Board gears up for immersion gala

Managing Director of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board M. Dana Kishore has informed that elaborate arrangements have been made for smooth conduct of the Ganesh idol immersion gala on Sunday.

On Saturday, after inspecting the drinking water camps set up by the Board for the devotees arriving for immersion, Mr.Dana Kishore said a total of 119 camps have been set up across the city at various locations, to distribute a total of 30.72 lakh water sachets.

The camps are available along the route of immersion procession, and based on the need, measures are being taken to provide drinking water in drums too apart from sachets. These apart, water is being supplied by tankers to the camps where free food is being provided on the occasion.

Quality assurance teams from the water board will keep checking the water quality at the camps from time to time, and ensure that the chlorine levels are maintained to the optimum.

Mr. Dana Kishore urged the officials to be on alert on all routes of procession,and to ensure there are no water leakages and sewage overflows. Officials have been instructed to inspect the manhole covers, and carry out repairs wherever necessary.