Water Board clarifies about 20,000-litre free water scheme

15 June 2021 22:18 IST

It is applicable only to consumers within GHMC and not to those from adjacent municipalities and corporations

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board has, through a press release on Tuesday, sought to issue clarification over several issues users are facing with regard to 20,000 litres of free drinking water supply.

Through the note, the water board has reminded that the free water supply is applicable only to the consumers within GHMC and not to those from adjacent municipalities and corporations. A few more users are complaining about bills being issued without rebate even after linking their Aadhaar numbers with the Customer Account Number for water supply. In relation to this, the Board has clarified that only functioning meters will be given the supply. Even if there is a meter, if it is not functional, bills will be issued.

With regard to multi-storied buildings and complexes, unless all the flat owners establish Aadhaar linkage, the full rebate will not be applicable to the complexes. Free supply will be given only to the extent of the flat owners who have linked their Aadhaar. As the government has allowed opportunity to link the Aadhaar between December 1 and April 30, bills for five months have been issued without penal component since May 1 for all the connections without Aadhaar linkage.

After May 1 too, the consumers with functional meters may link their Aadhaar with CAN, but the scheme will be applicable from the day of the linkage, and not before that.

The board has also informed about a mobile application ‘HMWSSB 20KL Free Water Registration’ for Aadhaar linkage online, which can be downloaded from the Google Play Store.