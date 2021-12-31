Water Board aims to complete 31 STPs by Dasara

HMWS&SB wants to achieve 100% sewage treatment in city

Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) is aiming to complete construction of the 31 sewage treatment plants (STPs) by Dasara this year to achieve 100% sewage treatment in the city.

The government had, in September this year, sanctioned ₹3,866 crore for upgrading the STPs to handle 1,259 million litres more of sewage per day over and above the existing capacity of 772 MLD. A study report by the government appointed consultant projected generation of 1,950 MLD of sewage in 10 years. Plans are to expand the STPs up to ORR, a statement from the Board said.

Besides, the government has sanctioned ₹1,200 crore for addressing drinking water needs of the areas within ORR. Orders have been issued for construction of reservoirs with combined capacity of 137 million litres and laying of pipelines for 2,100 kilometres to benefit a total of 20 lakh families. The works are targeted to be complete by the end of the year.

The year started for the Board with implementation hiccups of the 20 kilo litres monthly free water supply scheme, an election promise by the TRS government. The mandatory Aadhaar linkage for availing the free water scheme could not be completed in the city even by the year- end, forcing the government to announce demand waiver for the year for all domestic consumers. This decision could prove to be an albatross around the neck of the Board already reeling under severe financial crisis.

Anxious moments

The Board officials had spent several anxious moments during monsoons this year, as they had to open the gates of the twin reservoirs repeatedly whenever it rained heavy to release flood water into Musi river. Flood alert had been sounded to all the residential areas on the banks of the river, yet stray instances were reported of people being washed away.

This year, an additional responsibility was given to the Board to maintain the sewerage network of GHMC peripheries too, extending up to 3,600 kilometres of pipeline system and 3.26 lakh manholes.

Besides, the Board is also designing the sewerage, storm water drainage system and STP network for the 12 square kilometres area of Yadadri temple town and Yadagirigutta Municipality.

‘Dial a septic tank’ service has been launched by the Board for cleaning of septic tanks in areas within ORR without underground drainage system.