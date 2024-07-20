GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Hyderabad | Water being released from Hussain Sagar

Updated - July 20, 2024 06:38 pm IST

Published - July 20, 2024 06:33 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Water being released from Hussain Sagar for the past few days in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Water being released from Hussain Sagar for the past few days in Hyderabad on Saturday. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is making efforts to save the downstream areas of the Hussain Sagar Lake by working the sluice for the past few days.

Water level slightly lower than FTL

The lake’s water level has remained 513.21 meters on Saturday, slightly lower than the full tank level (FTL) of 513.41 meters. Five days ago, the water level had reached 513.43 meters, crossing the FTL.

Water being released from Hussain Sagar for the past few days in Hyderabad on Saturday. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

While the Sagar had sluice earlier, the same was covered underneath heaps of silt and debris owing to decades of Ganesh idol immersion. Attempts to unearth the same did not yield any result. During recent years, a new sluice was installed which is being operated to regulate the outflows so as to protect the downstream areas from flooding.

The outflow channel of the lake up to Musi river has been heavily compromised due to haphazard constructions encroaching on to the drain, which results in inundation of areas such as Padma Colony and Nagamaiah Kunta during heavy rains.

