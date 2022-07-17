Watchman, wife held for theft; ₹1 cr. loot recovered 

Couple’s associate also arrested

Cyberabad police nabbed a Nepali couple and their associate hailing from Nepal on Saturday for alleged theft of valuables at their employer’s house in Kukatpally police limits earlier this week.

The police, who arrested them near Secunderabad Railway Station, also recovered ₹28.90 lakh cash and 137 tolas of gold and diamond jewellery, valued at about ₹71 lakh, from them.

Police commissioner M. Stepehen Raveendra, disclosing the seizure to mediapersons, said the couple had joined work at the house of one V. Damodar Rao at Vivekananda Nagar Colony in Kukatpally seven months ago for watchman and maintenance work.

The accused, Chakra Dharji and his wife Sita, had been planning the robbery with an associate, Upendra Pradeep Shahi, also from Nepal. On Tuesday, when the owner’s family had gone out for a function, the trio broke into the house, packed ₹30 lakh cash and 21 sets of gold and diamond jewellery before fleeing.