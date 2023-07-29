HamberMenu
Watch | What is unique about Hyderabadi Biryani?

Watch | What is unique about Hyderabadi Biryani?
| Video Credit: Nagara Gopal

Its flavour and aroma are a combination of the quality of ingredients — the cooking method, and as in all things creative, the experienced hand of the Khansama, meaning cook.  

July 29, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

When you think about Biryani, the first kind that comes to mind is the Hyderabadi biryani.

Every day, a minimum of three lakh dinner plates of biryani are cooked and consumed in Hyderabad.

The GI tag application for Deccani Biryani was abandoned in 2017

The GI tag application for Deccani Biryani was abandoned in 2017 | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

The Hyderabadi kind is ubiquitous such that the food delivery app Swiggy said it delivered 3.5 lakh biryanis on New Year’s Eve in 2022-23 across the country, with 75.4% of consumers choosing Hyderabadi Biryani.

While there is no standard Hyderabadi biriyani, leading caterers in the city say that the dawati pakwaan, or traditional shaadi ki biryani, is the true Hyderabadi biryani.

Read the full story here

Report: Serish Nanisetti, Syed Mohammed

Visuals: Nagara Gopal

Production and Voiceover: Yuvasree S

