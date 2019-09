About 200 houses in Hyderabad's MS Maktha area were inundated in the wee hours of Friday after a protective wall of a canal connected to Hussain Sagar Lake partially collapsed due to heavy rains, official sources said.

The rains also led to waterlogging in the low-lying areas of the city. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is carrying out operations to remove water which is knee-high in some areas.