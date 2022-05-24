Watch on students’ social media ahead of PM visit ‘undemocratic’

CPI leader questions alleged surveillance

Communist Party of India leader K. Narayana on Tuesday described alleged scrutiny of social media accounts of Indian School of Business (ISB) students ‘for certain content’ ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on Thursday as “undemocratic”.

Releasing a video message, he alleged that authorities were making sure that students of Indian School of Business, who had posted in favour of democracy or have criticised Mr. Modi, do not attend the event.

Mr. Modi will be in Hyderabad to participate in the institute’s 20th anniversary celebrations and also felicitate the graduating class of 2022.

Mr. Narayana said an institute like the ISB should not curtail the freedom of speech of students who would go on to become world leaders. “If ISB is following an absolute rule in not allowing students to express freely even in a democratic way, what would it expect its students to become in future? Autocrats like Modi or leaders who are good for the society,” he asked.

He demanded that all students must be unconditionally allowed to attend the programme, else the authority’s actions would go down the wrong way and even Mr. Modi would have to tender an apology.