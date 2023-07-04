Watch | Making ice cream and beer from millets

July 04, 2023 01:23 pm | Updated 01:42 pm IST

All you healthy-eaters, you don’t have to say no to pasta, noodles and cookies anymore.

Because now millets are replacing wheat flour or maida, which is commonly used to make such items.

The changeover is majorly spearheaded by the ICAR-Indian Institute of Millet Research, or IIMR

Over five years of research, scientists have transferred technologies to produce value-added food products from major millets.

Besides, scientists at the IIMR are helping start-ups create products, from ice-cream to beer, through its technology business incubator, Nutrihub.

Nutrihub caters to the needs of start-ups in the Nutricereals sector.

Over 66 technologies developed to date have been used to create millet-based cookies, flakes, vermicelli, pasta, muffins, noodles and ready mixes.

Report: Neeraja Murthy

Videos: Nagara Gopal

Production and Voice-over: Yuvasree S