Watch | Making ice cream and beer from millets

| Video Credit: Nagara Gopal

Scientists at the Indian Institute of Millet Research are helping start-ups create products through its technology business incubator, Nutrihub.

July 04, 2023 01:23 pm | Updated 01:42 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

All you healthy-eaters, you don’t have to say no to pasta, noodles and cookies anymore.

Because now millets are replacing wheat flour or maida, which is commonly used to make such items.

The changeover is majorly spearheaded by the ICAR-Indian Institute of Millet Research, or IIMR

Food processing units at ICAR - Indian Institute of Millets Research, Rajendranagar, in Hyderabad on Monday

Food processing units at ICAR - Indian Institute of Millets Research, Rajendranagar, in Hyderabad on Monday | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Over five years of research, scientists have transferred technologies to produce value-added food products from major millets.

Besides, scientists at the IIMR are helping start-ups create products, from ice-cream to beer, through its technology business incubator, Nutrihub.

Nutrihub caters to the needs of start-ups in the Nutricereals sector.

Over 66 technologies developed to date have been used to create millet-based cookies, flakes, vermicelli, pasta, muffins, noodles and ready mixes.

Read the full story here

Report: Neeraja Murthy

Videos: Nagara Gopal

Production and Voice-over: Yuvasree S

