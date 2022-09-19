Watch | How Hyderabad celebrated its Liberation Day

A video on the Hyderabad Liberation Day celebrations on September 17

September 17, 2022 was celebrated as Hyderabad Liberation Day.

On the same day in 1948, the then Nizam of Hyderabad Mir Osman Ali Khan announced a ceasefire. It paved the way for accession of Hyderabad to the Indian Union, 13 months after gaining independence from British rule.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah saluted the parade of contingents of paramilitary forces of CISF, CRPF, and RAF at the Palace Grounds. Several former freedom fighters attended the event.

Paying glowing tributes to Sardar Patel repeatedly, Mr Shah said “without him, it would have taken several years to liberate Hyderabad from the Nizam and Razakkars. ‘Operation Polo’ was taken by ‘Iron Man’ Sardar Patel after “he had realised that unless Hyderabad was integrated into the Union, we cannot have a united country and the dream of Mahatma Gandhi to have a free country would not have happened”, he observed.

The day was marked by several cultural performances unique to the region, from the Kommu Koya trial community from Khammam district; Lambadi, dance a folk dance of the Banjara tribe; the Kolattam folk dance, and much more.