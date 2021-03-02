‘Waste to Wealth’ fellowships

HYDERABAD

02 March 2021

Move to promote sustainable waste management

Waste to Wealth Mission is one of the nine national missions of the Prime Minister’s Science, Technology, and Innovation Advisory Council (PM-STIAC). Principal Scientific Adviser K. VijayRaghavan, has announced the launch the “Swachhta Saarthi Fellowship” to recognize students, community workers/self-help groups, and municipal/sanitary workers engaged in tackling the enormous challenge of waste management, scientifically and sustainably.

The fellowship is to empower young innovators engaged in community work of waste management/awareness campaigns/waste surveys/studies, etc. as Swachhta Saarthis and implement actions to reduce waste for a greener planet in cities and rural areas. It will target the very grassroots of community participation and recognise efforts made by citizens to make India a zero-waste nation, he said.

Three categories of awards under the fellowships are — Category-A – Open to School students from 9th to 12th standards engaged in waste management community work; Category-B – Open to College students (UG, PG, Research students engaged in waste management community work and Category-C – Open to Citizens working in the community and through SHGs, municipal or sanitary workers working beyond specifications of their job requirement/descriptions.

Last date for applying to the fellowship is March 19 and up to 500 fellows will be recognised under the fellowship. Details and application link is available at: https://www.wastetowealth.gov.in/fellowship. For more information, contact Swapan.mehra@investindia.org.in and Malyaj.varmani@investindia.org.in