Waste-to-energy plant to be launched

The waste-to-energy power plant that is set to be launched on Tuesday.

HYDERABAD

09 November 2020 21:00 IST

First in southern region, trial runs for synchronisation with power grid completed

The much-awaited waste-to-energy power plant at the municipal solid waste processing facility of Jawahar Nagar will be launched by the Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao on Tuesday.

Construction of the 19.8 Megawatt (MW) capacity plant in phase-I of the waste-to-energy project, is set to be the first such in the entire Southern region, and uses environment friendly technology of thermal combustion for the refuse derived fuel (RDF), a statement informed.

The plant has been established as part of the public private partnership agreement for solid waste management by the Hyderabad MSW Energy Solutions Private Limited, special purpose vehicle of the concessionaire agency Ramky Enviro Engineers Limited.

The plant comprises two RDF fired boilers, and is equipped with a world-class multi-stage flue gas cleaning system and online continuous emission monitoring systems (CEMS), ensuring compliance with international standards of environment friendly technology, it said. Using air cooled condenser, it conserves water too.

A power purchase agreement (PPA) with the Telangana State Power Transmission Corporation (TS Transco) will ensure evacuation of the green power with negligible transmission losses, the statement said.

Ever since the synchronisation after trial run on August 20, the plant has generated around 15 million units with one boiler.

This plant will significantly reduce the land burden associated with management of municipal waste generated in Hyderabad and also act as a sustainable source of green power for the State, the statement said.

GHMC estimated the city’s potential for establishment of waste-to-energy facilities during the next five years at 98 MW, and accordingly, the government has been requested for permission to expand the capacity at Jawahar Nagar to 48 MW in Phase-II. The proposal is in the final stage of permissions, the statement informed.

Further, it has been proposed to establish one more 14.5 MW waste to energy plant at Dundigal where the Ramky Enviro Engineers Limited is operating hazardous waste management project.