‘Waste to energy’ is better than landfills

HYDERABAD

27 October 2021 19:36 IST

Thermal and anaerobic digestion of solid waste are the two methods of converting waste into power

Land being a non-renewable resource, there is a need to manage the waste generated and ‘waste to energy’ is a better technique compared to landfill methods. Thermal and anaerobic digestion of solid waste are the two methods of converting waste into power. The Jawahar Nagar plant here is the first in the country to convert landfill gas into compressed gas, said Ramky Group vice-president, solid waste management division DBSSR Sastry.

He was participating in a seminar on “Sustainable Technological Innovations in Engineering, Science and Management” organised by CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (CSIR-IICT) on Tuesday. The seminar was held to highlight the importance of science and its applications in engineering, including waste management, and encouraging entrepreneurship.

Director General (in-charge) Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI) Nirmalya Bagchi said that the focus of the industry must shift to science driven innovation. Large firms are tending towards new ideation and are looking for technologies based on these concepts, he said.

IICT Director S. Chandrasekhar said that the institute is encouraging and supporting various incubators situated at the campus who are working on translating innovations into successful technologies. Chief scientist N.V. Satyanarayana stressed the need for integrating science, engineering and management as the new model for sustainable industrial development.

Well developed industrial plots with good road connectivity, easy availability of raw materials, bulk solvent storage facilities, power at competitive rates, central steam supply and utilities corridor, environment management infrastructure, R&D facilities, disaster management, and high speed internet connectivity, among others, are requirements of the pharma industry, said executive director, Bulk Drug Manufacturers Association (India), P. Eshwar Reddy. Dr. Satyanarayana was also felicitated on the occasion of his superannuation this month, a press release said.