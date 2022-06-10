Waste management firm unveils ₹5 crore innovation fund

Comprehensive environment management services provider Re Sustainability has announced the launch of a mega innovation fund for best waste management, recycling and circular economy ideas with potential to bring about a transformative change.

Stating that entries are being invited across five categories within a 30-day window ending July 5, the company (formerly Ramky Enviro Engineers) said it seeks to provide a platform, through the initiative, for individuals or organisations who have innovative ideas, technologies, concepts or business models that can create sustainability impact at scale.

Selected ideas will receive a financial support up to ₹5 crore and a customised incubation programme, including mentoring, technology validation, go-to-market support and where relevant, a longer-term partnership opportunity with the company.