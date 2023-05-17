Warner Bros. Discovery selects Hyderabad for development centre 

May 17, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Global media and entertainment giant Warner Bros. Discovery has chosen Hyderabad to locate its international development centre (IDC), a facility that will be creating employment for 1,200 professionals.

Renowned for its diverse portfolio of content, brands and franchises across television, film, streaming and gaming, it will be making a foray into the vibrant media and entertainment space hub of Hyderabad with the IDC, Industries and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao’s office said on Wednesday.

The announcement followed the Minister, who is in the U.S. leading an official delegation, meeting Alexandra Carter, senior vice-president of finance at Warner Bros. Discovery. They discussed the shared vision to drive growth and innovation in the media and entertainment industry and the scope for State government and the firm to work together for the development of the media and entertainment industry in Hyderabad.

The IDC in Hyderabad will serve as a strategic hub for Warner Bros. Discovery’s operations in India. While 1,200 professionals will be employed in the first year of operation, the number will increase as the business grows. The move highlights the firm’s commitment to investing in the local talent pool.

By establishing an office in Hyderabad, Warner Bros. Discovery, whose portfolio includes globally popular names such as HBO, CNN, TLC, Discovery and Cartoon Network, aims at tapping the immense potential of the Indian market and leverage the city’s dynamic ecosystem for media and entertainment, Mr. Rao’s office said.

Earlier, on his arrival in New York, non-resident Indians accorded a warm welcome to the Minister. Mr. Rao is in the U.S. on an invite to deliver the inaugural address at the World Environmental & Water Resources Congress of the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) in Henderson, Nevada.