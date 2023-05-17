ADVERTISEMENT

Warner Bros. Discovery selects Hyderabad for development centre 

May 17, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The International Development Centre to employ 1,200 people, announcement follows Minister KTR meeting with a top level executive of the media, entertainment giant in the U.S.  

The Hindu Bureau

IT and Industries Minister K.T.Rama Rao with Alexandra Carter, Senior Vice President of Finance at Warner Bros. Discovery. | Photo Credit: Arrangement

Global media and entertainment giant Warner Bros. Discovery has chosen Hyderabad to locate its international development centre (IDC), a facility that will be creating employment for 1,200 professionals.

Renowned for its diverse portfolio of content, brands and franchises across television, film, streaming and gaming, it will be making a foray into the vibrant media and entertainment space hub of Hyderabad with the IDC, Industries and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao’s office said on Wednesday.

The announcement followed the Minister, who is in the U.S. leading an official delegation, meeting Alexandra Carter, senior vice-president of finance at Warner Bros. Discovery. They discussed the shared vision to drive growth and innovation in the media and entertainment industry and the scope for State government and the firm to work together for the development of the media and entertainment industry in Hyderabad.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The IDC in Hyderabad will serve as a strategic hub for Warner Bros. Discovery’s operations in India. While 1,200 professionals will be employed in the first year of operation, the number will increase as the business grows. The move highlights the firm’s commitment to investing in the local talent pool.

By establishing an office in Hyderabad, Warner Bros. Discovery, whose portfolio includes globally popular names such as HBO, CNN, TLC, Discovery and Cartoon Network, aims at tapping the immense potential of the Indian market and leverage the city’s dynamic ecosystem for media and entertainment, Mr. Rao’s office said.

Earlier, on his arrival in New York, non-resident Indians accorded a warm welcome to the Minister. Mr. Rao is in the U.S. on an invite to deliver the inaugural address at the World Environmental & Water Resources Congress of the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) in Henderson, Nevada.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US