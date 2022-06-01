Warm welcome by fellow shooters, cold shoulder from Telangana govt.

Deaflympics gold medallist ignored from list of athletes who were given cash incentive, house site

Deaflympics gold medallist ignored from list of athletes who were given cash incentive, house site

Young shooting talent Dhanush Srikanth, who bagged two gold medals in the recently-concluded Deaflympics in Brazil, was accorded a warm welcome by the officials of the Gun For Glory Academy, parents and well-wishers on his arrival at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on Wednesday.

After having won the individual men’s 10m air rifle gold, he bagged another gold partnering Priyesha Deshmukh in the 10m air rifle mixed team event.

The 19-year-old, hearing-impaired shooter also competes in regular events and is a trainee since 2016 at the Gun For Glory Academy set up by London Olympics bronze medallist and multiple World Cup medallist Gagan Narang.

“Dhanush’s dream is to win a medal for the country in the 2024 Paris Olympics,” said Gagan reminding that the young shooter won a team gold in the junior World Championships last year in Peru. Only last week, he took part in his maiden appearance in the seniors category of the World Cup for the regulars.

“The gifted shooter is very hard working and has unwavering concentration when he is in the range. He is so focussed that he rarely gets distracted. With his parents supporting him completely, I hope he will go places,” Gagan said.

“Unfortunately, Dhanush’s case has been ignored from the list of champion athletes who were given cash incentives and a house site by the State government. It is disappointing that despite all odds, he is winning so many medals. And, yet, there is no recognition for his efforts,” his parents said.

Another shooter Surabhi Bharadwaj from the academy who won her maiden silver in the individual 50-metre prone event of recent ISSF Junior World Cup where Esha Singh clinched three gold medals, was also missing from the list of beneficiaries of cash incentives announced by the State.