Hyderabad

Warehousing corporation MD, GM held for graft

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Wednesday arrested Telangana State Warehousing Corporation managing director V. Bhaskara Chary and general manager M. Sudhakar Reddy for accepting a bribe of ₹75,000 to release retirement benefits of a former employee.

They demanded the money from Banoth Sundar Lal (61), retired warehouse manager of Grade-1 to release his GPF, GIS and gratuity.

At around 11.50 a.m., Mr. Reddy was caught red-handed when he accepted the bribe amount in his office chamber as per the instructions of his superior Mr. Chary, an ACB official said.

Mr. Chary, who was also the additional registrar of the TSWC, held full additional charge of Hyderabad Cooperative Association and managing director of Telangana State Markfed, while Mr. Reddy was a superintending engineer. They were arrested and produced before the Special Judge of ACB cases, Hyderabad.

