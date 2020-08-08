‘Warehouses can turn COVID care centres’

HYDERABAD

08 August 2020 23:46 IST

FICCI offers to identify such facilities

Large warehouses and defunct factories can be turned into primary care centres for COVID-19 patients if need for such a measure arises in the State, FICCI Telangana State Council Chairman T. Muralidharan has said.

“We will put all our efforts to identify one such large facility in each district of the State,” he said, on the recommendation made in a report prepared by the Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI), Hyderabad, in collaboration with FICCI Telangana and the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI).

It will be primary care facility, with doctors but will not have oxygen facility, he said, adding how many warehouses will be available once the procurement season is over. Likewise, data on defunct factories can be collected and provided if the government so desires.

On primary COVID care centres the report, as part of the recommendations it made to the State government, referring to what has been done in Karnataka said private sector can be encouraged to convert office infrastructure to primary care centres for COVID patients.

Hotels in each district can be engaged to convert into such facilities, while government can collaborate with community stakeholders like SHGs, NGOs to ensure home isolation.

A release said the report is in two parts – with the first attempting to project the COVID active cases for Telangana using a forecasting model as on September 30, 2020, while the second seeks to highlight the hospital infrastructure requirements in Telangana based on the forecasting.

The forecasting of COVID-19 cases have been projected based on a conservative and alternative scenario.

Subodh Kandamuthan, professor and director, Centre for Health Care Management, ASCI said April-June COVID-19 cases were less in the State but from July their numbers were high due to an increase in number of people being tested.

The recommendations include ramping up the daily testing, to identify COVID-19 cases, and controlling admissions into both private and public hospitals. Admissions into hospitals must be centralised through a portal and the State government will need to set up a central coordination committee with members from private and government hospitals to manage this system, the report said.

From government strengthening the public health infrastructure, creating new facilities on the lines of Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences in Hyderabad in top three towns, increase capacity of primary, secondary and tertiary facilities, setting up COVID pharmacy to prevent black marketing and specifying rates for the private hospitals, the report has touched various aspects related to COVID-19 treatment.

It also suggested that a centre for monitoring COVID can be set up at ASCI with participation of industry, ASCI and government to suggest implementable action steps on a dynamic basis.