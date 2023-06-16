ADVERTISEMENT

Ward office system launched in GHMC

June 16, 2023 01:26 pm | Updated 01:26 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Minister for Municipal Administration K.T. Rama Rao assured necessary arrangements for their efficient management and coordination to ensure optimal functioning of the ward offices

The Hindu Bureau

Municipal Administration Minister K. T. Rama Rao inaugurating the GHMC Ward Offices Kachguda in Twin Cities to enhance service delivery and foster closer interactions with the public, in Hyderabad on June 16, 2023. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao launched the GHMC’s ward office system from Kacheguda on June 16, terming it as a milestone in the city’s administrative reforms.

Mr. Rama Rao assured necessary arrangements for their efficient management and coordination to ensure optimal functioning of the ward offices. He shared plans to attach additional officers from departments such as Health and Police to the ward-level governance in future, to ensure comprehensive service delivery.

Acknowledging the existing dearth of bureaucracy at the ward level, he sought to highlight how the ward office system bridges the gap and improves local governance. There might be initial hiccups, but the government is committed to ensure smooth functioning of the system, he said.

The ward office will be headed by Assistant Municipal Commissioner, assisted by a dedicated team of 10 officers from departments such as road maintenance, sanitation, entomology, town planning, electricity, and water supply. This will make sure that issues related to these departments are monitored and addressed efficiently at the ward level, the Minister said.

Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi simultaneously launched the ward office in Banjara Hills.

