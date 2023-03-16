Ward 2 and 3 of SCB have highest name deletions from electoral roll

March 16, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated March 17, 2023 11:07 am IST - HYDERABAD

Residents of the Secunderabad Cantonment Board are worried as 35,000 names have been deleted from the electoral roll of the Board. While speaking to residents from the wards of SCB, it was revealed that Ward 2 and 3 have the highest number of name deletions. The residents, expressing shock, said that only during death does the voter names get deleted.

In both the wards combined, there are 14,125 names that have been deleted, which accounts for about 40 percent of the total number. There are posters which have been put up in the colonies which state that both the wards in 2015 had 21,997 voters which has come down to 7,872 voters in 2023.

Dayyala Yadagiri, a resident of Anna Nagar in Ward 2 said, “We have been residing in the same locality for 30 years now, we have our home here, our Aadhaar cards have the same address, we have electricity and water bills as our identity proof. What else do they want? It is even more shocking because our names were present during the 2015 elections and we had exercised our right to vote.”

“A lot of people like me were born in this colony and are still continuing to reside here with our children, our names are present in the State electoral rolls since the last four decades, we had also voted in the 2015 elections but now we do not know why they have deleted our names,” said Zainab, from Arjun Nagar.

Another resident T. Narasimha, who works closely with the elected ward members, said that the residents have been protesting since a week to get their names included in the electoral rolls.

Meanwhile, Madhukar Naik, CEO of Secunderabad Cantonment Board while speaking to The Hindu said, “Everybody is saying that they were not given any notice but this practice of people not being in the electoral rolls has been happening from 2019 onwards. The electoral rolls from 2019 to 2022 did not have these names due to a 2016 Supreme Court judgement regarding encroachments which was implemented in 2018.”