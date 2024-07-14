Warangal’s Ramya wins The Hindu’s Our State Our Taste

R. Ramya from Warangal was adjudged the winner of The Hindu’s ‘‘Our State Our Taste’ finale held in Hyderabad on Saturday. She received the first prize of ₹75,000 for her dish ‘Telangana Mamsam Koora Bagara Rice’.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sneha Dummu from Secunderabad was the first runner-up, winning ₹50,000, while Santhosh Bangar from Hyderabad secured the second runner-up position and took home ₹25,000.

The grand finale of the competition took place at The Plaza Hotel, Begumpet. A total of six participants showcased authentic flavours of Telangana by preparing a variety of dishes using Aashirvaad Masala Karam. The judging criteria included taste, texture, flavour, and presentation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The prizes were distributed by Srikanth P., GM Telangana - Advertisement from The Hindu Group, Krishna - Zonal Sales Officer Telangana of Aashirvaad Masala Karam, Sudhakar - Zonal Head Telangana of Parry Dal, B. Srikanth of RKG Ghee, Ravi Kumar - Sales Promotion Officer of Bambino, Shivakumar Chari - Manager of GRT Jewellery, Prasad Reddy - General Manager of Telangana Tourism, and Knowledge Partners Chef ETV Raju, Chef Chinnam Raju, and Sankar Prasad.

The competition was more than a showcase of culinary talent. It is a celebration of the rich culinary heritage and traditions of Telangana.

The event is presented by Aashirvaad Masala Karam, powered by Parry’s Dal/Pulses, and held in association with RKG Ghee and Bambino. The Textiles Partner is CMR Shopping Mall, the Jewellery Partner is GRT Jewellers, and the Knowledge Partner is Raju’s Food Art. The venue partner for the grand finale is Hotel The Plaza.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.