Warangal’s Ramya wins The Hindu’s Our State Our Taste

A total of six participants showcase authentic flavours of Telangana by preparing a variety of dishes using Aashirvaad Masala Karam; winners were selected based on taste, texture, flavour and presentation; Sneha Dummu and Santhosh Bangar were the runners-up of the competition

Published - July 14, 2024 09:01 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Participants at The Hindu’s ‘Our State Our Taste’ cooking contest finale at Tourism Plaza hotel in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Participants at The Hindu’s ‘Our State Our Taste’ cooking contest finale at Tourism Plaza hotel in Hyderabad on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G. RAMAKRISHNA

R. Ramya from Warangal was adjudged the winner of The Hindu’s ‘‘Our State Our Taste’ finale held in Hyderabad on Saturday. She received the first prize of ₹75,000 for her dish ‘Telangana Mamsam Koora Bagara Rice’.

Sneha Dummu from Secunderabad was the first runner-up, winning ₹50,000, while Santhosh Bangar from Hyderabad secured the second runner-up position and took home ₹25,000.

The grand finale of the competition took place at The Plaza Hotel, Begumpet. A total of six participants showcased authentic flavours of Telangana by preparing a variety of dishes using Aashirvaad Masala Karam. The judging criteria included taste, texture, flavour, and presentation.

The prizes were distributed by Srikanth P., GM Telangana - Advertisement from The Hindu Group, Krishna - Zonal Sales Officer Telangana of Aashirvaad Masala Karam, Sudhakar - Zonal Head Telangana of Parry Dal, B. Srikanth of RKG Ghee, Ravi Kumar - Sales Promotion Officer of Bambino, Shivakumar Chari - Manager of GRT Jewellery, Prasad Reddy - General Manager of Telangana Tourism, and Knowledge Partners Chef ETV Raju, Chef Chinnam Raju, and Sankar Prasad.

The competition was more than a showcase of culinary talent. It is a celebration of the rich culinary heritage and traditions of Telangana.

The event is presented by Aashirvaad Masala Karam, powered by Parry’s Dal/Pulses, and held in association with RKG Ghee and Bambino. The Textiles Partner is CMR Shopping Mall, the Jewellery Partner is GRT Jewellers, and the Knowledge Partner is Raju’s Food Art. The venue partner for the grand finale is Hotel The Plaza.

