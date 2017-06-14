Warangal taking steps to become ODF, says Mayor

To live up to the image of Smart City, the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) has decided to construct more public toilets in the city.

New public toilets are being planned at at 10 places in the city to prevent people from urinating in public place and stop open defecation.

As part of the campaign for individual sanitary latrines (ISL), the officials encouraged more people to opt for ISL. As a result, the number of houses without latrines in the city has come down to 5,000 from the earlier 30,000, the Mayor explained.

High traffic

Mayor N. Narender said new public toilets would come up in places where large number of people frequent such as bus stands, railway stations and hospitals, among others. Meanwhile efforts would be made to ensure that every household has a ISL and send a report to the Central government to declare the Warangal city as open defecation free city.

Continuous process

“Sanitation is a continuous process. Construction of public toilets will also continue as the city is expanding everyday. There is no target and it will go on as depending on the need,” Mr. Narender told The Hindu.

The Mayor recently inaugurated the public toilet facility at Fort Warangal, a historic place that attracts large number of tourists every day.

Central projects

It may be noted that the city got two prestigious Central projects — Smart City and Heritage city. In addition to these Central funds, the city also got ₹300 crore from the State government for faster development.

The mayor said there was no dearth of funds and details projects are being prepared. Soon the city would witness rapid development and more facilities would be developed for the citizens.