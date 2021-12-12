Warangal police seize 64 kgs ganja

Warangal police nabbed four persons who were reportedly smuggling ganja originating from Andhra Pradesh and Odisha to Pune and parts of Maharashtra, on Sunday.

Sixty-four kilograms of the contraband, at an estimated value of ₹ 6.40 lakh, was recovered from them.

Police Commissioner Tarun Joshi said all the arrested hailed from Pune and another accused from Koraput of Odisha was absconding.

Mr. Joshi explained that the gang got along as they were from the same place and they would buy ganja at cheap rates from AP and sell it at premium in Pune. They take the State corporation or the private bus to transport the material.

On Sunday they were arrested near Rayaparthi bus stand, when they reached the spot with suitcases filled with ganja, from various routes such as Rajahmundry, Bhadradi Kothagudem, Khammam and Mahbubabad.