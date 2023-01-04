HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Warangal Police Commissioner suspends CI, two SIs

January 04, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - WARANGAL

The Hindu Bureau

Sending a strong message to errant police personnel, the police top brass has suspended an inspector of police and two sub-inspectors of police under the Warangal police commissionerate limits.

Those suspended include Geesugonda Inspector of Police R. Venkateshwarlu, Damera SI Haripriya and Subedari SI Punnam Chandar, the police said. Warangal Police Commissioner A V Ranganath issued orders to this effect on Tuesday.

Mr. Venkateshwarlu and Ms. Haripriya were suspended for “improper behaviour” and “violation” of the service rules of the police personnel based on a preliminary enquiry report, police sources added.

Mr. Chandar was placed under suspension for “negligence” in dealing with a case of harassment filed by a woman against a person under the Subedari police station limits.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.