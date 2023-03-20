HamberMenu
Warangal police bust fake waybill racket, 10 arrested

The gang had allegedly caused huge loss to the tune of ₹ 30 crore to the State exchequer

March 20, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - WARANGAL

The Hindu Bureau
Warangal Police Commissioner A.V. Ranganath showing the seized fake waybills from the arrested members of an inter-district gang at a press conference in Warangal on Monday. 

Sleuths of the Warangal Police Commissioner’s Task Force on Monday busted an inter-district gang involved in illegal transport of sand using fake waybills by arresting ten members of the gang.

The gang had allegedly caused huge loss to the tune of ₹ 30 crore to the State exchequer. The Task Force personnel, along with the Matwada police, seized 16 lorries, 65 fake waybills, 16 Telangana State Mineral Development Corporation (TSMDC) rubber stamps, one laptop, 11 mobile phones and ₹ 41,000 cash from the possession of the arrested members of the gang.

According to the police, the main accused E Kiran Kumar, 37, a native of Puttapaka village in Yadadri Bhongir district, allegedly created around 1,700 fake waybills and gave them to the members of the gang including several owners/drivers of lorries.

The gang allegedly transported sand illegally from various sand quarries in Warangal, Karimnagar, Nalgonda, Mulugu and Jayashankar Bhupalpalli districts using the fake waybills causing enormous loss to the exchequer. It is suspected that the gang had been running the fake waybill racket with impunity for many months.

The other arrested accused hail from the old undivided Warangal, Karimnagar, Nalgonda, Ranga Reddy and Hyderabad districts. Four other members of the gang are still at large.

Warangal Police Commissioner A.V. Ranganath appreciated the Task Force personnel and the Matwada police for busting the fake waybill racket in a well-coordinated action.

