Warangal makes it to ‘India Cycles 4 Change Challenge’

Hyderabad missed the bus while Warangal made it in the Cycles 4 Change Challenge Competition. Warangal was among the 11 cities in the Stage 1 Awardees chosen on Wednesday for the ₹ 1 crore aid to improve cycling infrastructure in the city.

Hyderabad was listed as ‘other cycling pioneers’ and was recognised for setting up a Healthy Streets Committee.

The Union Government has launched the India Cycles 4 Change Challenge to encourage cities to shift to cycling as a mode of transport envisaged under the National Urban Transport Policy (2006).

While the cycling infrastructure in Hyderabad has not improved dramatically over the past few years, there has been a big change in perception about cycling. The number of cyclists pedalling in the financial district and HiTec City has increased.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs noted: “Hyderabad fostered a strong collaboration between the municipal corporation, the traffic police, and transport authorities at every step, from identifying pilot sites and mapping issues to developing design solutions. They tested a pop-up cycle lane using paints, bollards, and signages.”

Warangal was noted for the special measures it took to make cycling popular in the city.


