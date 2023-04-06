Warangal-based artist creates micro sculpture of ‘The Last Supper’

April 06, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - WARANGAL

Renowned micro artist Mattewada Ajay Kumar from Warangal has made a micro sculpture of Leonardo da Vinci’s ‘Last Supper’, one of the most prominent artworks in the world, in the eye of a needle.

‘The Last Supper’ was painted by Leonardo da Vinci between 1495 and 1498 for the Dominican monastery Santa Maria delle Grazie in Milan, Italy. The painting measures 15 feet in height and 29 feet in length.

Based on the painting, Mr. Ajay painstakingly created the micro sculpture, which shows Jesus Christ breaking bread with his 12 disciples and portrays the reactions of each apostle when Jesus said one of them would betray him.

The height of the micro sculpture is 700 microns (0.7mm). The plates and tumblers on the table were made of 24-carat gold. Glasses are 100 microns in height and plates are 50 microns in width. Mr. Ajay said it took him over five months to create the micro sculpture.

His other micro sculptures had earned him wide acclaim and a host of awards at national and international level over the past several years.

A micro sculpture of the “Dandi March” created by him in the eye of a needle found a place at the National Salt Satyagraha Memorial (NSSM) at Dandi in Gujarat in 2019.

The micro sculpture of ‘The Last Supper’ was made of special wax, plastic powder and 24-carat gold and with tools as delicate as the hair of a caterpillar, Mr. Ajay added.

“Sculpting the dining table took a lot of time. I had to switch off the ceiling fans in the studio when sculpting minute details on the sculptures to prevent dust particles settling on them,” he recalled.