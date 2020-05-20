Warangal, Adilabad RTC regions fare better

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) operated around 50% of its bus services on Tuesday, even as its regions of operation in the state recorded a poor occupancy.

Several regions operated less than half the number of services they would on any other day. For instance, while Nizamabad region operated approximately 35% of its fleet from its various depots, Nalgonda operated around 37%.

On the other hand, Adilabad and Warangal fared better with 46% and 57% respectively.

Sources said that the number of services to and from the Jubilee Bus Station was approximately 550 on Tuesday as compared to around 1,000 on any given day.

Staff from nearly all regions said that they operated services much less than on other days, adding that the occupancy remained poor. However, they were confident that this would see an increase with each passing day.

Meanwhile, the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station, which largely has inter-state services, including those to Vijaywada, Bengaluru and Raichur, remained closed. Officials said that each day, there were around 1,300 bus services from here. However, these remained suspended.

On the other hand, with the suspension of bus services, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation ’s Greater Hyderabad Zone has been witnessing a loss of revenue of approximately ₹3.5 crore per day.

However, officials said that when factors such as zero operations, and negligible consumption of diesel, and deferred payment of salaries, the losses are not much.