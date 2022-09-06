Warangal adds another feather to its cap

UNESCO has conferred the World Heritage inscription to the historic Rudreswara Temple, also known as the Ramappa Temple. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

The historic city of Warangal, once the capital of the Kakatiya kingdom (AD 1083-1323), added another feather to its cap by joining the UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities (GNLC).

Warangal is one among three cities in India selected as a member of the prestigious UNESCO (GNLC).

The historic city secured the coveted global recognition much to the delight of its denizens. The erstwhile composite Warangal district earned a niche for itself for its architectural heritage.

The inscription of the 13th century Ramappa temple in Palampet of Mulugu district as a World Heritage Site by the UNESCO in 2021 spread the glory of the former undivided Warangal district worldwide.

The efforts of Telangana government for inclusive and sustainable development through its flagship programmes like Pattana Pragathi, Telangana ku Haritha Haram and MEPMA helped in achieving global recognition for Warangal as part of the UNESCO GNLC, said G Sudha Rani, Mayor, Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC).

The cultural activities and festivals promoted by the Telangana government helped preserve and promote historical learning from the times of the Kakatiya dynasty to modern era through celebration of Bathukamma, Dasara, Bonalu and Ramzan, among other festivals, she remarked.

The Mayor said: “As a UNESCO GNLC member, Warangal will benefit by way of receiving guidance and support in its journey towards building a learning city and from the activities such as policy dialogue, peer learning and collaboration among the 200 plus member cities across the World.”