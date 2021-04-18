Hyderabad

War Room for oxygen supply sought

Former MLC and Telangana BJP core committee member P. Sudhakar Reddy has appealed to the State government to immediately establish a ‘War Room’ to facilitate medical oxygen to stakeholders as has been done in Karnataka, and increase the number of paramedical staff and doctors at Gandhi and other hospitals for rising COVID-19 patients.

This was necessary to “control the loot by private hospitals, in corona-related treatments. The government should also take up awareness campaign to make people wear masks in public”, he said in a press release on Sunday.

