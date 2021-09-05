Waqf Tribunal stops construction

Status quo to be maintained

The Telangana State Waqf Tribunal ordered that status quo be maintained, and halted construction of on a land parcel which a plaintiff described as waqf.

The tribunal was hearing a petition filed by Osman bin Mohd Al Hajiri, a waqf protection activist, who sought an interim injunction to restrain respondents from digging or constructing structure on Masjid-e-Almaspet.

The said land parcel is a part of a larger endowment in Chotuppal mandal.

Respondents

The respondents were the District Collector, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Revenue Divisional Officer, Chotuppal division, Chotuppal Mandal Tahsildar, and Devulamma Nagaram village sarpanch.

The Telangana State Waqf Board (TSWB) was also made a party.

The special government pleader for revenue authorities filed a memo stating that the work was stopped.

Based on the submission of the petitioner’s lawyer Syed Altaf Mehdi, who said that the memo is unclear, and the halting of work, the tribunal granted a status quo, directing the respondents not to proceed with construction.

The tribunal called for counters on September 7.

The petitioner had submitted that the Muslim endowed land is spread to the extent of over 441 acres and is a registered waqf property, and that large portions of the land parcel have already been encroached upon. He also submitted that the TSWB had surveyed the land parcel and wrote to the other respondents, but to no avail.

The petitioner also stated that the land parcel was dug to make way for a panchayat office.